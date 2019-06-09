Patrick Lee Taylor October 19, 1948-April 9, 2019 PORT CHARLOTTE, FL-Patrick Lee Taylor, 70, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away April 9, 2019. He was the son of Vern and Mildred Taylor, born Oct 19, 1948, in Davenport, IA. He retired from MidAmerican Energy of Iowa in 2013 after 40 years of service; he moved to Port Charlotte in 2015 from Davenport. Patrick graduated from Bettendorf High School, Class of 1966, and earned his BA in Sociology from Wartburg College in 1970. He was an avid HAM Radio operator, achieving amateur extra class; he was a member of Davenport Amateur Radio Club and Peace River Radio Assn. Always involved in his community, Patrick was a member of Trinity Lodge No. 208 of the Grand Lodge of Iowa, Lions Club of LeClaire, IA, Kaaba Shrine, and Davenport Consistory. He served as a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow. He was an active member of Port Charlotte United Methodist Church. Patrick will be greatly missed by his wife of 44 years, Judy; daughter, Katherine (Ben) Voss of North Liberty, IA: sons, Charles (Kristen) Taylor of Iowa City, IA, Andrew (Jessica) Taylor of Riverside, IA, and Joseph (Becky) Taylor of Solon, IA; sister, Kathy (Dennis) Boyd of North Liberty, IA; brother, Kevin (Terri) Taylor of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Addy, Luke, Audrey, Chase, Bryce, Natalie, and Sydney; five nephews and a niece, their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, June 29 in Iowa City. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame at 2425 Prairie Meadow Dr., Iowa City, followed by a private burial.