Korry T. Fabricius

September 17, 1944-June 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Korry T. Fabricius, 74, of Davenport, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Senior Star, Davenport following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and private inurnment will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America Post #299. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Korry Thomas Fabricius was born on September 17, 1944 in Davenport, a son of Thomas E. and Jeannette (Lucier) Fabricius. Korry graduated from Davenport West High School in 1964 as captain of the varsity basketball team. After high school he proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Korry worked for 40 years for Treiber Construction. He enjoyed fishing with his many friends. Korry was a devoted fan of Iowa Hawkeye basketball and the Chicago Cubs.

Those left to honor his memory are his sister, Marsha Maher, Monroe, Michigan; a nephew, William (Lori) Maher, Princeton, Iowa; nieces, Kelly (Timothy) Evans, Monroe, Michigan, Shelby (Scott) VanZummeren, Bettendorf; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Korry's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com