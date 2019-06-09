Patrick C. Gadient

April 14, 1938-June 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick C. Gadient, 81, a life-long resident of Davenport, will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 N. Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. with visitation following from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport. Patrick passed away Friday, June 07, 2019 at Senior Star, Davenport, surrounded by his family.

Patrick was born April 14, 1938 in Davenport, son of Albert and Ruth (Crawford) Gadient. He married Beverly Melick May 18, 1963 at Holy Family Church, Davenport. They have celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Patrick was a General Supervisor at Alcoa, retiring in 1996 after over 35 years of service. He was a graduate of St. Ambrose College and served in the Iowa National Guard. Patrick was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Elks. He enjoyed boating, camping, water and snow skiing, biking, and walking. Patrick played Dad's Club volleyball and coached Dad's Club softball. He was a volunteer driver for the Mississippi Valley Blood Bank and was a pheresis donor. Patrick and Beverly enjoyed world traveling. Above all, he loved his family.

Memorials may be made to the .

Those left to honor Patrick's memory include his wife, Beverly, Davenport; children, Tracey Gadient, St. Louis, Missouri and Kris (Randy) Schneekloth, Cedar Rapids; and siblings, Susan Vanderlind, Waterloo, Iowa and Ruth (Bob) McComber, Glendale Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Robert Vanderlind.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.