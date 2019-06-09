Father Bruce D. Lopez

July 18, 1961-June 6, 2019

MONTICELLO, IL-Father Bruce D. Lopez, 57, Monticello, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home. Funeral services are 10 AM Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kewanee, IL. Visitation is 2 until 7 PM Wednesday at the church. A rosary will be recited at 1PM.

Bruce Lopez was born in a car on the way to the hospital on July 18, 1961, the son of Peter J. and Olivia Leon Lopez. He was ordained a Catholic Priest on May 28, 1988. Father Bruce was an asst. Pastor, Holy Cross, Mendota, 1988; Holy Trinity, Bloomington, 1991. Pastor, St. Theresa, Alexis, and St. Aloysius, Wataga, 1992; St. John's, Woodhull, and St. John's, Galva, 1996; St. Anthony's, Spring Valley, 2000. Pastor, St. Jude's, (Dunlap) Peoria, 2003; Pastor, St. Patrick, Havana; Immaculate Conception, Manito, 2007; and has been Pastor at St. Philomena, Monticello; St. Michael Bement, since 2008. He was involved in Youth Group, Senior Social Club, Cursillo, Gems of Faith, Religious Education and RCIA, Confirmation, Knights of Columbus, Finance and Parish Councils, Facility Group and Grounds Committee. He was a member of the Ministerial Alliance and Rotary Club.

Our brother was an Avid Chicago Cubs Fan and collector. He loved to garden and make salsa. He was a very giving man who was passionate about ministering to Youth Groups. He was loved and will be missed deeply.

Survivors include his mother Olivia, East Moline; siblings, Joe Lopez, Davenport , IA, Julie Lopez, Eldridge, IA, and Marie (Jerry) Schadel Jr., Donahue, IA; nine nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews and a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Clergymen's Aid Society of the Catholic Diocese, the Northwest T.E.C.Program, to the family or to have Masses said.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com