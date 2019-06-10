Julie "Wind" Kazmierski April 11, 1965-June 4, 2019 PEORIA-Julie "Wind" Anne Kazmierski, 54, of Peoria, passed away June 4, 2019 in Peoria. A celebration of her life will be held at The Hilltop, 1514 N Harrison, Street, Davenport, Saturday June 15, 2019 beginning at 12 noon. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Julie was born on April 11, 1965 in Iowa City, the daughter of Richard and Nancy (Heyvaert) Allcock. Julie was an amazingly gifted and spiritual person. It was because of this she was able to help so many with her gift of being a medium and their bridge to the other side. She was a beacon of light to many and her biggest passion was helping others. Julie loved music. Playing, singing and writing was truly a part of her soul, and all of those passions and gifts carried throughout her daughter and granddaughter. She was a great storyteller, dreamer and she had a way of turning everything into an adventure. She enjoyed gardening, painting stained glass, yoga and even politics. She was very brave and loved her family, especially spending time with her granddaughter. Those left to honor her memory include her children, Mhisho (Tommy Lynch) Vuong-Lynch, Lucas Steffen and Andrea Sproston; grandchildren Asjiona Vuong and Kais Sproston; siblings Denise Skinner (Tim), Michael Bennett and Ricky Allcock; best friend Julie Vonache; her beloved cats Tommy and Touche; several nieces and nephews and her entire spiritual community in Peoria along with the world. In Wind's words "I am a wife to the divine, a daughter to the universe, and a sister to the world." She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tony.