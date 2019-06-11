Mary Lou "Queenie" Schwener June 9, 2019 Mary Lou "Queenie". Schwener, 81, of Davenport, passed away, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Service in celebration of her will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will be from 12 – 2 PM at Weerts. Burial following the service will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Mary Lou's name may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital - Fund 028184, for the research for Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy. Mary Lou was born in 1937 to Clarence and Charity Hildebrandt in Millbrook, Illinois. On January 6, 1954 she was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Schwener in San Antonio, Texas; he preceded her in death in 2012. Mary Lou worked at Oscar Meyer for 22 years as a line worker. She was an active member Green Acres Mothers Club for over 60 years and the Women of the Moose Lodge in Rock Island. Mary Lou loved to cook and can for her family, she could often be found in the kitchen making something delicious for them to share while listening to Elvis or watching the Cubs play. Mary Lou is survived by her daughters Rhonda and Windy; son Ron; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; sisters Judy (Fred) Strumpner, Peggy (Roger) Haroff, Henry Hildebrant, Harry (Sandy) Hildebrant, Gene Hildebrant, and Keith (Pat) Hildebrant; numerous nieces and nephews; and her god daughter Dawn Mlekush. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons William and Richard Jr, a grandson William Joseph, a sister, five brothers, a brother and sister-in-law, and her parents. Online condolences may be made to Mary Lou's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com