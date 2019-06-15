Mildred D. Wallace June 26, 1923-May 30, 2019 CHANDLER, AZ-Mildred Dorothy Wallace, 95, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Big Heart Angel Group Home in Chandler, Arizona. Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, Iowa, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, with all invited to a luncheon afterwards. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church.The family has asked that memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers. Millie was born June 26, 1923, the daughter of Rudolph and Ella Steward and lived her entire life in Scott County until moving to Arizona in August, 2015. She married Robert Wallace April 24, 1942. Two days later Bob was deployed to the Persian Gulf to serve in WWII. It would be over two years before they would be reunited. They established their home in Eldridge in 1948. As scout leader to the original 18 Girl Scouts of Troop 57, Millie was instrumental in establishing girl scouting in Eldridge in 1951. She continued to serve in scouting for many years. She enjoyed studying her family heritage and was a member and past President of Scott County Iowa Pioneer Settlers' Descendents. She volunteered many years at the Great Mississippi Vally Fair in the Starlight Exposition Building. For a time, Millie had her turn at her dream job as "Bookmobile Lady" to the patrons of Rural Scott County. She was known to take special care to cater the shelves to her patrons interest. Millie was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge, where she worked in the church library and was a longtime member of the Lydia Circle. Her favorite pastime was reading. She was well known for her baking ability, particularly her pies. Millie always had time to listen to a friend, give encouragement and show a kindness. She is survived by a daughter, Janice (Jack) Ball, Chandler, Arizona; sons, Robert (Pat) Wallace, Tucson, Arizona, Fred (Becky) Wallace, Aloha, Oregon, Michael (Sheri) Wallace, Eldridge, Iowa;15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Judith Steward Her devoted husband, Robert, preceded her in death, as well as brothers Ralph, Robert and William Steward, and grandson, Jack Ball.