Ronald R. De Bo

February 3, 1933-February 2, 2019

NAPLES, FL-Ronald R. De Bo of Naples Fl., passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2019. Ronald was the loving son of Rene and Romanie De Bo of East Moline, IL. Ron was born February 3, 1933., in Moline, Il. Graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, Il. Served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 stationed in Trieste, Italy. Ron spent 27 years with Younker Brothers Department stores opening and managing stores throughout Iowa. Ron moved to Naples, Fl in 1983 and sold Real Estate with Downing Frye Realty for 20 years. Ron and his wife Joanne of 61 years were active in the Naples Cruise Club and served as Commodore in 1988. They both enjoyed cruising on their boat, throughout Florida with members of the club.

Ron and his wife Joanne Purcell De Bo, were married in Davenport, Iowa in 1957 and have three children. Stephen (Nina) R. De Bo, Naples, Fl. Kathleen M. (Brad) Waggoner, Waukee, Ia. and Michael T. De Bo, Greer, SC. They also have seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Kara) Waggoner, Milwaukee, WI. Scott Waggoner, Des Moines, IA. Lauren Waggoner, Chicago, IL. Devin De Bo, Gainesville, FL. Tyler De Bo Naples, Fl. Hailey De Bo, Orlando, Fl. Alexis De Bo of Greer, SC and predeceased by Hayden De Bo of Greer, SC. Survived by his sister Doris Straetker of Davenport, Ia. Predeceased by his sister Patricia Hollembaek.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday June 22, 2019 916 E Rushmore Street in St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport, IA 52803. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Internment will be in the VA Cemetery Columbarium at the Rock Island, Il., Arsenal on June 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.

A remembrance to Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Lane Naples, Fl. 34105 is suggested in lieu of flowers.

