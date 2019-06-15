Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rock Island Elks Lodge #0980
2117 4th Ave.
Rock Island, IA
Kelvan E. "Kelvo" Posey


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelvan E. "Kelvo" Posey Obituary

Kelvan E. "Kelvo" Posey

June 30, 1955-June 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Kelvan E. "Kelvo" Posey, 63, of Davenport, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home.

A gathering to celebrate Kelvan's life will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Island Elks Lodge #0980, 2117 4th Ave. Rock Island. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Karlton Posey at 620-506-7678.

Kelvan Eugene Posey was born June 30, 1955, in Davenport, the son of Luther and Pearline (Martin) Posey. He graduated from Central High School and married Debra Allen, with whom he had two children before the couple separated. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years.

He enjoyed fishing and cooking (especially BBQ), and raced cars in his younger years. He will be remembered as a man who always put others first, as he took care of friends and neighbors: "If you needed help, Kelvan was there". Above all else, family was the most important thing to Kelvan, especially his sons and grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Karlton (Heather) Posey of Arkansas City, Kansas, and Brandon Posey of Davenport; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Kenryk, Jaden, Nastasia, Isis, Kayde, and Kai; his father, Luther Posey of Davenport; a sister, Linda Alexander of St. Louis, Missouri; a brother, Gregory (Mary) Posey of Lithia Springs, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearline; two brothers, Richard and Alvin; and a sister, Paula.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 15, 2019
