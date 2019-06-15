Georgene Rock

April 10, 1930-June 8, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Georgene Rock passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge.

Per her wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Trinity Cathedral Church, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. A luncheon will follow, and all are invited to attend. Memorials may be left to Trinity Cathedral Church, Eldridge Scott County Library or ARL of Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com

Georgene was born April 10, 1930, in Davenport, the daughter of Ralph and Vera Garber. She married Wes Rock, February 18, 1950 and was an integral part of the success of Rock Farms, describing it as "a family affair" and took pride in the work they accomplished together.

A vivacious and determined woman she was an inspiration to her daughters and grandchildren. In addition to Georgene's strong work ethic, there's nothing she loved more than traveling with her family and friends. Whether it was skiing in Colorado, camping and hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, horseback riding, or golfing. Georgene and Wes operated their family's Century Farm until they retired at the end of the harvest in 2004.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Wes; her daughter Denise; her son-in-law, Van Cline;

and five grandchildren, Lauren Cline (Hunt Briggs), Alex Cline, Christian Cline, Katie Maher, Cassidy

Maher, and 2 great-grandchildren, Wesley and Rowan Briggs.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Christine and her brother Daniel Garber.

A special thanks to the caregivers at Grand Haven and Heartland Hospice.