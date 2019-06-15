Dr. Philip Edward Hill January 8, 1937-February 8, 2019 PILGRIM, MI-There will be a celebration of the life of Dr. Philip Edward Hill at 12:30 p.m., Sunday June 23, 2019 at the Congregational Summer Assembly meeting house in Pilgrim, MI. Dr. Hill died of heart failure at home on the morning of February 8, 2019. Although Phil was diminished by dementia in recent years he lived happily and comfortably with his beloved wife, Elizabeth Berry Rodgers in their home on Crystal Lake. Phil and Elizabeth were married on May 1, 2000 in Huntsville, Alabama where Elizabeth had worked as a biologist for NASA. Their romance began on the shores of Lake Michigan and took them on adventures across the country, visiting friends and family as they began their life together. The years Phil spent with Elizabeth were the most contented of his life. In addition to their travels, Phil spent time golfing at Crystal Downs, where he served on the Board of Governors, and taught CPR for several years. Active in the Frankfort community, Phil was a member of Rotary, The Benzie Area Historical Society, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Philip was an enthusiastic Hickory Stick golfer, participating in regional and national tournaments, and collecting and refurbishing antique clubs. Phil and Elizabeth spent winter months in Southern Pines, North Carolina where they enjoyed an active and rewarding time of golf, being with friends, and exploring. They opened their lovely home on Crystal Lake to many visitors who came to share time and the beautiful scenery of Northern Michigan. Bookending the summer of 2008, Phil shot two holes in one on Crystal Downs golf course. He was a lucky man indeed. Philip Hill was born on January 8, 1937 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Ernest Lynn Hill and Marguerite Hill (nee Campbell). Both parents were educators and relocated to Roseville, Illinois where they raised their family. An athlete and a scholar, Philip was awarded a full scholarship to play football at Iowa State University in Ames where he played all four years. He held the record for Most Passing Yards in his sophomore year, 1956. At Iowa State he had the honor to be coached by Jim Myers who went on to coach the Dallas Cowboys. More importantly, Phil met there Pamela Hewitt from Peoria, Illinois who became his wife in December of 1958. After receiving his bachelor's degree at Iowa State, Phil was awarded a scholarship to attend University of Illinois College of Medicine. He earned his medical degree in 1963 and was drafted to the Medical Corp of the US Army in 1964. He spent a year at Fort Sam Houston, then served as a Medical Officer in the 93rd Evacuation Hospital in Long Binh, South Vietnam until July, 1966. Phil kept in touch and reunited with the people with whom he served until the end of his life. Returning to civilian life he did his internship and residency at Wayne County General Hospital in Detroit. Philip went on to complete a fellowship in Cardiology at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor in 1969. Phil and Pam moved with their young family to Petoskey in 1970. As the first cardiologist north of Grand Rapids, Dr. Hill was a founding member of the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Group at the Burns Clinic in Petoskey. He created beautiful terraced rock gardens around their home on Bay View Heights Drive and spent memorable time with family at their rustic cottage on Wegwas Lake in the Upper Peninsula. Fishing for walleye, exploring two-tracks and hunting wild blueberries, he instilled a love of nature in his children. Phil was a member of the Bay View Country Club where he teed up every chance he could. In 1985 Phil moved to Chicago and married Barbara Naftzger and became a member of the Cardiology group at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Illinois. In 1989 Dr. Hill was a research fellow in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. In 1990, Phil and Barbara moved to Youngstown, Ohio where Phil became the director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at St. Elizabeth Hospital. After Phil's marriage to Barbara ended in 1997 he treated himself to a trip of a lifetime- a tour of the historic links golf courses of Scotland. Phil moved back to Crystal Lake where he spent time golfing and socializing with friends from near and far. In 1999, a friend suggested that Phil accompany him to a summer picnic at Michabou Shores where Phil had the very good fortune to meet Elizabeth who was on vacation at her family's summer cottage on Lake Michigan. It took some cajoling, but Phil secured a date with her; she returned his love for her until he died. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Rodgers of Frankfort, Michigan, his children, Kimberly Lohr (James) of Traverse City, Michigan, Toni Hill of Cedar, Michigan, Douglas Hill (Jan) of Harbor Springs, Michigan, Peter Hill (Caroline) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his step-children, Steve and Diane Naftzger, Bruce and Suzie Leinbach, David and Katie Naftzger, his grandchildren, Megan Madison (Ruben Brosbe), Kaitlin Madison, Aaron Madison, Robbie Lohr, Eleanor Hill, MacKenzie Hill, Riley Hill and Claramae Hill, sister Ann Lannan of Bettendorf, Iowa, sister in law Janet Hill of Rock Island, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. The family expresses unbounded gratitude to the Hospice of Michigan team who, for two years, cared tirelessly for Phil, in body, mind, and spirit; thanks also to the compassionate caretakers from both Benzie Senior Resources and Comfort Keepers. Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service Benzonia, MI