Anita L. Grenier August 12, 1937-June 14, 2019 LECLAIIRE-Anita L. Grenier, 81, of LeClaire, IA passed away June 14, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be 2pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Tangelwood Hills Chapel in Bettendorf. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House (Bettendorf IA) or The Family House (Peoria IL) who provided excellent comfort & care for Anita and her family. https://give.genesishealth.com/hospice or familyhousepeoria.org Anita was born August 12, 1937 in Elliott, IL the daughter of Chester and Mae Myers Moberly. She married Fred Grenier, the everlasting love of her life, on April 25, 1998 at The Abbey in Bettendorf. Fred loved her most for the being the kind, gentle lady she was. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, (Second Mom), Sister, Aunt, and Friend and was most often described as "A Class Act." Her career included Executive Assistant positions at Davenport Cement & Palmer Chiropractic College where she retired from in August 1999. She excelled in communication, coordination and organization. She became Family to those she worked with and forever touched their lives. She was a strong guiding force to her daughter and always fiercely loyal to those she loved … which were many. If you were ever in need she was there to help. She loved bringing people together and instilling laughter and comfort in their lives. Her unique sense of humor and mischievous fun-loving nature never failed to entertain and amuse family and friends! This beautiful Lady with a beautiful soul will be greatly missed, and our memories of her will be cherished until we see her again in Heaven. Survivors include her loving Husband Fred; Daughter Lynn Brooker Bryan and Husband John; Sisters Linda Klinger, Sharon Moberly, Rebecca Moberly, and Ann Moberly (pre-deceased); Niece Jodi and Nephews Eric, Jeromy and Anthony; Great Nephews and Nieces; Step Daughters Debbie & Darlene and their families; and her beloved dog Ike.