Gary W. Mayfield Sr.

November 6, 1955-June 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Gary W. Mayfield, Sr., 63, of Davenport, will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be 11a.m. until noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Gary died Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Among survivors are his wife, Diane (Eggleston) children: Gary (Amber), Jr., Chris, Delmiro, Julian, RaShawn, Shatika, Lerita, Amber, Keisha, and Iesha; siblings: James, Jr., Clyde (Julie), Keith, Nichole, and Sandra (Orville).

A special thank you to Donna Reese for her special care shown to Dad.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com