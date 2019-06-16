Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Gary W. Mayfield Sr.


Gary W. Mayfield Sr. Obituary

Gary W. Mayfield Sr.

November 6, 1955-June 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Gary W. Mayfield, Sr., 63, of Davenport, will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be 11a.m. until noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Gary died Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Among survivors are his wife, Diane (Eggleston) children: Gary (Amber), Jr., Chris, Delmiro, Julian, RaShawn, Shatika, Lerita, Amber, Keisha, and Iesha; siblings: James, Jr., Clyde (Julie), Keith, Nichole, and Sandra (Orville).

A special thank you to Donna Reese for her special care shown to Dad.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on June 16, 2019
