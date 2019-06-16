Richard B. "Rick" Withycombe August 13, 1946-June 10, 2019 BETTENDORF-Richard B. "Rick" Withycombe, 72, of Bettendorf, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Kahl Home, Davenport. A Memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitation is 1:30 pm until service time at the church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Habitat for Humanity. Rick was born Aug. 13, 1946 in Middletown, Ohio, a son of Raymond and Peg Breck Withycombe. He married Jean A. Juckem on Nov. 22, 1975 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. After graduation form Elgin High School, Elgin, Ill., Rick attended the Elgin Community College. He had worked at the U.S. Post Office in Elgin and then was manager of Robert Hall, which brought him to the Quad Cities. Rick later worked as a sales representative for Petersen Paper Co. (now known at Great Western Supply) from where he retired. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served in Korea. Rick was known as a gentle kind man who thought of others first and for his quick wit and repartee. He was an avid reader of history, biography (especially those about Abraham Lincoln) and economics, as well as reading four to five newspapers a day. Most important to him was his family and church. Rick was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and was a member and chairman of the Mission Committee. In the latter capacity, he was instrumental in helping St. Paul send a container of library shelving, computers and supplies to Tumani University in Tanzania, Africa and continued to be an avid supporter of the mission in Tanzania. Rick loved to travel when given the opportunity and especially loved watching the water and the sunsets in Door County, Wisc. He also enjoyed model railroading and classic cars. Survivors include his wife, Jean; son, Raymond, Bettendorf; sister, Ann (Bob) Kyle, Buffalo, Wyo.; sister-in-law, Barbara Withycombe, Antioch, Ill.; brother-in-law, Phil (Dagmar) Juckem, Opava, Czech Republic; nieces, Betsy Withycombe and Vicki (Mike) Menke; nephews, Rob Kyle and Tyler, Garth and Kyle Juckem; and his special companion, Shadow Cat. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Withycombe. Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.