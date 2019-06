Allison Schoonover

June 15, 2019

MCCAUSLAND, IA.-Allison Kay Schoonover, 74, of McCausland, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport. She is survived by her husband, Bernard and sons, Boise and Sam. There are no services planned at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date in McCausland Cemetery.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.