Lee Fersch

July 31, 1967-June 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-LEE FERSCH, 51, of Davenport, IA, died Friday, June 14, 2019 as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Two Celebration of Life gatherings will be held: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Point Drive, Bettendorf, IA, and 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at 3125 Diehn Avenue, Davenport, IA. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Lee was born July 31, 1967 in Iowa City, IA to Leroy Getman and Bonetta Goldsberry. He was a 1986 graduate of Bettendorf High School and of Midwest Technical Institute in Moline, IL. He was U.S. Navy veteran. On April 22, 2017 he married Lorri A. Miller in Bettendorf. He was employed at A & E Services in the Quad Cities. Lee was an avid Harley Davidson rider. In his younger years he enjoyed playing his bass guitar with several bands.

Survivors include his wife, Lorri; his mother, Bonetta Jones of Bettendorf; six sons, Nic (Stefani) Stanton of Bettendorf, Brandon (Ashley) Stanton of Davenport, Bryce (Bethany) Stanton of Madison, IN, Gavin Fersch of Davenport, Colton (Taylor Radley) Fersch of Bettendorf, and Dakota Fersch of Muscatine, IA; one step daughter, Jennifer Moore of Erie, IL; two step sons, Dakota Felderman of Cedar Rapids, IA and Logan Felderman of Preston, IA; four grandchildren; two step grandchildren;four sisters, Marni Gable of Marion, IA, Jennifer Wooldridge of Bettendorf, J.J. (Kip) Loui of Crestwood, MO; Teresea Patterson of Ozark, MO; two brothers, Tony (Janiece) Goldsberry of Bettendorf, and Davy Henry of Davenport, IA; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step-fathers, Skeet Jones and George Fersch; one sister, Rhonda Getman.

