Charles J. Baker July 16, 1940-June 16, 2019 DAVENPORT-Charles J. "Chuck" Baker, Age 78, of Kissimmee, FL died on June 16, 2019 at home with his beloved wife Bonnie at his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer for several years. Chuck was born on July 16, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to parents G. Helen (Engelhart) Baker and Rudolph M. Baker. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1958 and attended Palmer Chiropractic College and Parsons College. Chuck was a well-known owner of several successful theme restaurant/bars for several years which he created, built-up and sold in the Quad-City area. These popular "saloons" (as Chuck called them) included Schucks, The Filling Station, My Broker, Alexander's, The Gallery, Spirit of St. Louis, Saddle Club Lounge and Legendary Whiskey Jack's. Chuck moved to Florida in the mid-1980's, living in several different cities in Florida and traveling extensively through-out the United States. He became a V.I.P. Driver in Florida and ultimately settled in the Orlando area. Chuck loved people, sports, NASA activities and politics. He was a great story-teller and particularly liked to recount stories about the many well-known U.S. and world dignitaries who became his regular repeat customers when traveling in the greater Florida area. Chuck was a life-long confirmed bachelor at age 70 when he met Bonnie Hutchens who was a widow and a manager at a local Shoney's Restaurant in Orlando. They became great friends as they fell in love and were married on September 14, 2012. Through Bonnie, Chuck's love for the Lord was brightly rekindled and firmly established to the great joy of Chuck and his loved ones. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, and his survivors include his wife Bonnie, sister Nancy (Baker) Wiese and husband Jim of Iowa City, IA, nephews Andrew Wiese of San Diego, CA and Edward Wiese of Crownsville, MD, niece Catherine (Wiese) Gluba of Iowa City, IA and the spouses and children of his nephews and niece. A memorial service will be held at Cavalry Assembly of God in Kissimmee, FL on July 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Chuck will be long remembered and not forgotten by those who knew him! Condolences are welcome and may be sent to www.gayandciha.com, where additional pictures of Chuck are available.