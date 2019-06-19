Andrea M. Blohm February 8, 1940-June 17, 2019 CLINTON-Andrea Marie Blohm age 79 of Clinton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home following a 10 month battle with cancer. In following Andrea's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:30AM at Prince of Peace Parish. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00AM until the Mass on Monday. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Andrea was born on February 8, 1940 in Clinton, the daughter of William and Kathryn (Berding) Dean. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1958. Andrea married John Piper on August 11, 1962. John passed away on February 23, 1989. She married Robert Blohm on November 20, 1993. Andrea worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines prior to her marriage to John, worked at Eagle Country Market and as a real estate agent for New Age Real Estate. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, the Clinton Women's Club, and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Andrea enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, bargain hunting and spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andrea is survived by her husband, Robert; two children, Steve (Kimberly) Piper of Johnston, IA and Craig (DeeDee) Piper of Clinton; four step-children, Laura (David) Gassman of Thomson, IL, Jeffrey (Lisa) Blohm of Anacortes, WA, Lisa (Jeff) Herkelman of Hennepin, IL and Daniel (Sherri) Blohm of Clinton; 16 grandchildren, Chris (Kari) Gassman, Esther (Jon) Hodapp, Robert (Shannon) Gassman, Pauline (Kris) Bland, Logan Connelly, Alyssa Kenney, Spenser Herkelman, Joseph Gassman, Evan Kenney, Conner (Meagan) Herkelman, Andy Connelly, Tony Balk, Trey Kenney, Allison Piper, Marissa Piper and Sloane Piper; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and previous husband, John. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or MercyOne Clinton Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.