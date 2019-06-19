Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Blohm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea M. Blohm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrea M. Blohm Obituary

Andrea M. Blohm

February 8, 1940-June 17, 2019

CLINTON-Andrea Marie Blohm age 79 of Clinton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home following a 10 month battle with cancer. In following Andrea's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:30AM at Prince of Peace Parish. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00AM until the Mass on Monday. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Andrea was born on February 8, 1940 in Clinton, the daughter of William and Kathryn (Berding) Dean. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1958. Andrea married John Piper on August 11, 1962. John passed away on February 23, 1989. She married Robert Blohm on November 20, 1993. Andrea worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines prior to her marriage to John, worked at Eagle Country Market and as a real estate agent for New Age Real Estate. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, the Clinton Women's Club, and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Andrea enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, bargain hunting and spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Robert; two children, Steve (Kimberly) Piper of Johnston, IA and Craig (DeeDee) Piper of Clinton; four step-children, Laura (David) Gassman of Thomson, IL, Jeffrey (Lisa) Blohm of Anacortes, WA, Lisa (Jeff) Herkelman of Hennepin, IL and Daniel (Sherri) Blohm of Clinton; 16 grandchildren, Chris (Kari) Gassman, Esther (Jon) Hodapp, Robert (Shannon) Gassman, Pauline (Kris) Bland, Logan Connelly, Alyssa Kenney, Spenser Herkelman, Joseph Gassman, Evan Kenney, Conner (Meagan) Herkelman, Andy Connelly, Tony Balk, Trey Kenney, Allison Piper, Marissa Piper and Sloane Piper; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and previous husband, John. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or MercyOne Clinton Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now