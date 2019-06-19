Charles W. Riordon

June 13, 1935-June 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Charles William Riordon was born to Robert E. and Ruth M. (Burns) Riordon on June 13, 1935 in Clinton, Iowa. He passed on June 6th, 2019 in Canyon Lake, Texas at the age of 83. Honoring his wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and Memorial Services will take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, June 21st at 11:00. Doeppenchmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas assisted his family with arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Michael William Riordon.

He is survived by sons, Robert L. Riordon & wife Susan of Canyon Lake, Texas, Steven J. Riordon & wife Martie of Canyon Lake, Texas, Paul A. Riordon of Canyon Lake, Texas and daughters, Michelle M. Grell of Spring Branch, Texas and Kathleen A. Riordon of Canyon Lake, Texas. His grandchildren: Noel & Colt, Michael & Carina, Taylor and husband Joe, Khris, Dustin & Elizabeth, Chiree, Bethany, Michaela, Zachary and wife Tracee, Marshall & wife Baelyn, Ryan & Anna, Brianna, and Blake. His great grandchildren: Olivia, Markaid, Zoe, Amaris, and Dakota.

Charles met LeAnn while attending school at St. Ambrose College. They were married just shy of 61 years. He was an active member with the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at the Tye Preston Memorial Library.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas.

Services will be at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake on Friday, June 21st at 11:00, rosary will be at 10:30. Burial will take place at Mountain Valley Cemetery at 10:00 on Saturday, June 22nd.

