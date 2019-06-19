Bonnie J. Stewart

July 27, 1952-June 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Bonnie Jean Stewart, 66, of Davenport, IA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bonnie was born on July 27, 1952 in Davenport, IA to Mary Josephine Harper. She was united in marriage to Roger Stewart on December 27, 2003 in Davenport. She worked at Rudy's Tacos for over 30 years as a waitress.

Bonnie enjoyed NASCAR, dancing, music, butterflies and birds. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was strong-willed and had a heart of gold.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Roger; daughter, Carrie (Rodney) Harvey of Missouri; sons, Bill (Martha) Franklin and Jason (Terracee) Joiner both of Missouri; brothers, Frankie Wade of Illinois and Mike Franklin of Iowa; grandchildren: Steven Smith of Illinois, Ariel (Mike) Baldwin of Missouri, Tanner Joiner of Illinois, Nicole (Tyler) Berry of Missouri, Christian Franklin of Missouri, Jonathan Franklin of Missouri, Bradley Harvey of Missouri, Brandon Harvey of Missouri, Bill Franklin of Missouri and Bianca Franklin of Missouri; great grandchildren, Skye Joiner, Ethan Baldwin, Payton Baldwin and Aydin Berry all of Missouri; and a new great grandson on the way, Owen Berry.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary.