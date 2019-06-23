Rebecca L. Swanson

March 1, 1956-June 1, 2019

DAVENPORT-Rebecca L. Swanson passed away June 1, 2019 at Meridian, ID. Born March, 1956 to Lloyd and Jeanette Reid of Long Grove, IA. Youngest daughter of 7 children, Married Alan G. Swanson on May 7, 1977 at Davenport, IA.

Children Stephanie and Brooks made their life complete.

She was a photographer, specializing in weddings.

Alan and Rebecca moved to Meridian, ID in 2015, where services were held on June 15.

Alan and Rebecca were devoted Jehovah's Witnesses.

Services will also be June 29 at 4pm at Kingdom Hall, 3801 Hillandale Rd., with a fellowship to follow at Casi.