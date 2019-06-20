Home

Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-8112
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
View Map
Bernita Kruse Kracht Obituary

Bernita Kruse Kracht

October 5, 1951-June 19, 2019

MUSCATINE-Bernita Kruse Kracht, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Lutheran Living. Funeral Service for Bernita will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Casket Bearers will be her grandchildren, Logan Ryan, Ryan Askam, Alyssa Ryan and Kiersten Askam. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Bernita's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Bernita Etta Kruse was born on October 5, 1951 in Monroe, Wisconsin the daughter of Raymond and Betty (Coovert) Kruse. On June 9, 1989 Bernita was united in marriage to Ivan Kracht in Muscatine. Bernita was previously married to Reuben Ryan. He preceded her in death. Bernita had worked for HON Industries for 22 years. Bernita enjoyed camping, fishing, playing card games especially euchre on the computer.

Bernita will be deeply missed by her husband, Ivan; son, Joseph (Lisa) Ryan of Muscatine; daughter, Regina (Brad) Askam of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Logan Ryan, Ryan Askam, Alyssa Ryan and Kiersten Askam; siblings, Carla (Gene) Paxton, Diana (Doug) Pelton and Debbie (Kevin) Salyars, all of Muscatine, Gary, Alan and Jane Holcomb, all of Nichols and several nieces and nephews.

Bernita was preceded in death by her parents; foster parents, Ramona and Joe Holcomb, first husband, Reuben and one brother, Raymond.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 20, 2019
