Bernadette Wisor

April 19, 1936-June 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Bernadette Wisor, 83, a resident of Davenport, formerly of Camanche, will be 10:30am Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. The family will greet friends Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation will take place following the visitation. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. There will be an additional visitation Monday at the church from 9:30am until the time of the service. Bernadette passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home in Davenport.

Bernadette Ellen Hahn was born April 19, 1936 in Grand Mound Iowa, a daughter of Ursula Kaeferstein and Harry Hahn. She married Joseph J. Wisor April 12, 1958 in Grand Mound. She and her husband farmed near Camanche for many years. They celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to his preceding her in death December 12, 2010. Also preceding her in death was daughter Pauline, January 19, 1960, and grandsons: Jonathon M. "Johnny" Lorenzen January 6, 2017 & Joseph C. "Joey" Dietz, December 23, 2017.

Bernadette enjoyed family, friends, faith, music and her career in nursing.

Memorials may be made to: Gilda's Club, The Jared Box Project, and/or King's Harvest Ministries.

Those left to honor Bernadette's memory include her children: four sons, Jeffrey (Debbie) Wisor of Clinton, IA, Steve (Mary) Wisor of Shalimar, FL, John Wisor of Davenport, IA, and Kevin (Julie) Wisor of Frisco, TX; three daughters, Julie (Tim) Roberts of Maryville, TN, Jane Lorenzen-Dietz of Bettendorf, IA, and Bernadette (Becky) Wisor of Shalimar, FL; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.