Deloris M. Kahl October 11, 1931-June 20, 2019 LOWDEN-Deloris M. Kahl, age 87, passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday June 25 at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden with Reverend Stephen Stepp officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Van Horn Cemetery, Lowden. Deloris was the daughter of Emil and Laura Stolte Wenndt, and was born on October 11, 1931 in Clarence, Iowa. She was baptized in Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden, Iowa by the late Rev. Herman Maas, and was confirmed on March 25, 1945. She attended grade school in Lowden and graduated from Clarence High School. On September 24, 1950 she married Fred Kahl at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden, by the Rev. Theo Eichelberg. To this union they were blessed with three children: Steven, Kevin, and Sandra. Deloris farmed side by side with her husband on the family century farm southwest of Lowden, then farmed near Clarence when Kevin moved to the family farm. They moved to Lowden in 1993. Besides working out in the fields, she also worked at the school in Clarence for a number of years. She enjoyed baking for her family, playing cards, and going to her grandchildren and great grandchildren's events at school. They were her pride and joy. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ of Lowden, Iowa. Her church was very important to her. She served on the Church council and also as President of the board. Deloris is survived by two sons, Steven (Nancy) of Cedar Rapids and Kevin (Beth) of Lowden; daughter Sandra (Randy) Horman of Wheatland; six grandsons; 15 great grandchildren, and another expected in November. Deloris was preceded in death by her husband Fred in 2006; her parents; brother, Roland; sister, Jeanette King; and three grandchildren. Please direct online condolences and memories to www.chapmanfh.com.