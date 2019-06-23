Sherry L. Schwartz

June 18, 2019

MORRISON, IL-SHERRY L. SCHWARTZ, 75, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, IA. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Morrison.

Survivors include her mother, Lucille Hook of Morrison; one son, Ken Schwartz of Clinton; significant other of 27 years, Richard "Dick" Landsiedel; one sister, Patricia Taylor of Bettendorf, IA; one brother, Dennis (Linda) Hook of Morrison; a nephew and two nieces.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father and two brothers.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com