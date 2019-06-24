Susan Gushanas August 16, 1967-March 9, 2019 MOLINE-Susan Jane Tadie Gushanas, passed away in Anacortes, Washington, on March 9, 2019, surrounded by the love of her life, Ben, her son Johnny, and her best friend since kindergarten, Sheila Skaggs Gay. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial of cremains will be at Moline Memorial Park with her mother, Carolyn Trefftzs. Following the burial, a celebration of her life will be held from 1 -3 p.m., at Highland Park Bowling Alley on Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Susan was born on August 16, 1967, in Moline, IL, the only child of John Michael and Carolyn Sue (Johnsen) Tadie. She attended Moline public schools and graduated from Moline H.S. in 1985. She attended Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington, IL. Her only child, John Michael Tadie, was born in 1987 in Illini Hospital in Silvis, IL. Susan and Erik Gushanas were married in 1998. They later divorced. Susan was a cheerleader, a softball player, an adept bowler, an avid reader, and kept Country music playing. In 2008, she was a Senior Account Manager for Marco Group International of Davenport, IA, and this position lead her to move to Anacortes, WA, that year where Susan fell in love with not only the beauty of the natural landscape of this quaint sea faring town but in 2010 with Benjamin Kiepert. Susan and Ben enjoyed the views of the water and islands from every window of their home and flower garden overlooking the Guemes Channel. These past ten years held many fond memories for Susan; her son moving to Anacortes, Step-father Lane's visits, an exciting genealogical trip to Croatia with her Aunt Mary Jane where they found unknown Tadie (Berisic/Berish) family members, Ben and Susan spending cherished time together playing Scrabble and working their jigsaw puzzles, and visits from Ben's parents, Robert and Marjorie Kiepert. Susan and Margie had such a close friendship that Susan called Margie her Step-mom. Susan is survived by her son, Johnny; her partner, Ben; step-father, Lane Trefftzs; step-brother, Jeffrey; step-sister, Pamela; aunts, Nancy Davis (Tadie), Mary Jane Linke (Tadie), Helen Basehore (Tadie); Uncle Willian Minehan Tadie, and her "Tadie" cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Her hurt has ended but we will think of her in all of our tomorrows. Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.