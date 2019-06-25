Home

Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
Larry Pitzer Obituary

Larry Pitzer

September 26, 1946-June 23, 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Larry Dale Pitzer, 72, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A Celebration of life memorial will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, 1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, Iowa. Memorials may be made out in Larry's name to Rebuilding Together Muscatine or to his family. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Larry was born on September 26, 1946, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Alan and Evelyn (Woolliscroft) Pitzer.

He retired from Muscatine Power and Water as the building and grounds maintenance supervisor.

Larry was a U.S Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of Calvary Church and was always about helping people through his helps ministry. He was actively involved in Rebuilding Together Muscatine.

He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and loved trout fishing in Decorah, Iowa. He grew up spending his summers on his grandparent's farm in northern Minnesota.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Becky Stogdill and husband, Jim, of Muscatine, and their children, Bryson and Taylor; Kristyn Pitzer Valet and husband, Adam, of Wilton, and their children, Trenton and Ally; his brother, Jerry Pitzer and wife, Connie, of Davenport, their children and families; his beloved Aunt Adeline Woolliscroft, Uncle Floyd Woolliscroft, and Aunt Deloris Woolliscroft, all of Bagley, Minnesota; and several loved cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Sarah, and three uncles, Sam, George and Joshua Woolliscoft.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 25, 2019
