Deborah L. Bennett

June 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-Deborah L. "Deb" Bennett, 59, of Davenport, IA passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. She was born on May 7, 1960 in LaHarpe, IL, the daughter of Mark L. and Mary H. Woods Bennett.

Deb moved from LaHarpe at the age of 10 to Burlington, IA and was a 1978 graduate of the Burlington Notre Dame High School. For the past 30 years she had resided in Davenport. She went on to become a registered nurse, graduating from the University of Iowa in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a critical care traveling nurse working in several states for 5 years. Deb also became a licensed hearing aid specialist, working with her mother for several years.

Deb loved knitting, crochet, sewing, and gardening. She could create almost anything she set her mind to.

Survivors include her son Cyrus Bennett of Davenport, mother, Mary (Dean Bassett) Duval of Davenport, brother, David (Joanne) Bennett of Minneapolis, MN, and several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

Deb was preceded in death by her father, Mark Bennet, step-father, Floyd Duval, grandparents, Robert and Jessie Bennett, Fred and Elaine Woods, William and Agnes Grainger and Max Dull.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe with Rev. Lee Unger officiating. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home an hour prior to services. A memorial fund has been established for her son's college education. Please visit banksandbeals.com to leave a condolence and sign the guest book.