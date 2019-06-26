Home

Steven C. Babcock


Steven C. Babcock Obituary

Steven C. Babcock

February 6, 1955-June 23, 2019

COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Steven C. Babcock, 64, of Columbus Junction, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

No public services are planned. Cremation rites are being facilitated by Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services.

Please share you love, memories and support with Steven's family on his Tribute page at www.NicholsBewely.com.

He was born February 6, 1955. in Muscatine, Ia, the son of Charles William and Evelyn Marie Adkison Babcock. He had worked as a factory manager for HNI.

Steven was an avid outdoorsman and loved the Cubs.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his sons, Alec J. (Jennifer) Babock and Andrew C. Babcock; daughter, Brandi S. Cox; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two brothers, Jim (Joan Trullinger) Babcock and Doug Babcock.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 26, 2019
