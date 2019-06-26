Roger A. Beard

November 12, 1939-June 24, 2019

COLONA-Roger A. Beard, 79, of Colona, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 1:00 prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors to be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299 (PO Box 6076, Rock Island, IL 61201).

Roger was born on November 12, 1939, in Aledo, IL, the son of Chalmers Wharton and Agnes Irene (Peterson) Beard. He married Diana Lynn Neal on June 10, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. She preceded him in death on October 25, 2017. He was a US Veteran serving with the Army. Roger retired from the shipping and parts department at John Deere Harvester after 37 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He was an old school Bulls fan. He enjoyed golfing and collecting sports trading cards.

Survivors include his children, Jackie (Doug) Barber, Davenport, Alan (Jennifer) Beard, East Moline, Amy (Ken) Bancroft, Colona; grandchildren, Amber Nolin, Crystal Davis, Nicole Davis, Paige Barber, Gavin Barber, Matthew (Elizabeth) Beard; great grandchildren, Brendan and Jalynn; siblings, Pat (Gary) Frenell, New Windsor, Diane Neihaus, Moline, Margo (Greg) Rankin, Rapids City, and Brian (Laurie) Beard, East Moline. Many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.