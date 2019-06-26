Charles W. Keehn

March 31, 1936-June 18, 2019

THIBODAUX, LA-Charles W. Keehn, 83, of Thibodaux, LA, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Charles was born on March 31, 1936 in Waukon, IA to Edwin and Dora Keehn. He was united in marriage to Juliet A. Iverson on June 8, 1957. Charles served in the United States Air Force. He worked as an electrician at Genesis East and was a retiree of IBEW, Local 145.

Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking.

Survivors include daughter, Denise Jones; son, Rory (Catherine) Keehn; grandchildren: Sara (Jeff) Loquist, Kathryn (James) Howard, Kristin (Basil) Jones, Caitlin (Steven) Stroud and Nora Keehn; and numerous great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings.