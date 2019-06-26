John Richard Coffman April 27, 1928-June 23, 2019 MAQUOKETA-John Richard Coffman, 91, formerly of Maquoketa passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, Iowa. John was born on April 27, 1928 in Washington, Iowa to Dewey and Anna (Simmering) Coffman. He married Roberta "Bobbi" Shalla on December 26, 1950 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Richmond, Iowa. He served honorably and faithfully in the United States Army in the 331st Military Police Battalion. After his enlistment, he and Bobbie moved to Maquoketa where they raised their three sons: Dave, Marty and Dan. John was retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in Davenport, Iowa. John was a member of the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport and a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. He was an avid Harley rider and enjoyed boating and camping. He was also a Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan. Those left to cherish his memories are his children; Dave (Anne) Coffman of Muscatine, Dan (Sandy) Coffman of Bettendorf, six grandchildren; Andrew, Chelsea, Grant, Elizabeth, Katie and Rachel, several great-grandchildren including Wyatt, Samuel, Gabriel, Hadrian (and another one due in November), two step grandchildren; Andy and Spencer and two step great-grandchildren Sam and Keenan. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Bobbi, son Marty, brother Max, sister Irene and a step-grandson Jordan. Friends and family are invited to a visitation being held on Thursday, June 27 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Koning Chapel located at Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, Iowa. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The procession will meet at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home to gather and proceed to the cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and residents of Ridgecrest Village who were so kind and welcoming to both John and Bobbi over the years. A special thank-you goes to the staffs of both Ridgecrest Village and Genesis Hospice for the extraordinary care and compassion they showed to John during the final days of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genesis Hospice Foundation or the King's Harvest Animal Shelter, both of Davenport. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com