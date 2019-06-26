Debra L. "Deb" Sullivan

December 12, 1954-June 23, 2019

BETTENDORF-Debra L. "Deb" Sullivan, 64, of Bettendorf passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to .

Debbie was born December 12, 1954 in Moline, the daughter of Dale and Audrey (Carlile) Drake. She married Tom Kaller in 1974. She later married James Sullivan on March 3, 2016 in Austin, TX.

Debbie graduated from Rock Island High School in 1972. She worked as a Paralegal at Deere and Co. for 15 years retiring in 2016. After retirement, she learned to play the organ and loved cooking, baking, gardening and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; son, Jeff Kaller, Austin, TX; mother, Audrey Drake, Rock Island; step-son, Shawn (Bailey) Sullivan, Blue Grass; step-daughter, Shannon (Bill) Marburger, San Antonio, TX and sisters, Sandy (Gregg) Spriet, Rock Island and Diana Ferris, Eldridge. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Drake and brother, David Drake.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com