Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra L. "Deb" Sullivan


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra L. "Deb" Sullivan Obituary

Debra L. "Deb" Sullivan

December 12, 1954-June 23, 2019

BETTENDORF-Debra L. "Deb" Sullivan, 64, of Bettendorf passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be 10am, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to .

Debbie was born December 12, 1954 in Moline, the daughter of Dale and Audrey (Carlile) Drake. She married Tom Kaller in 1974. She later married James Sullivan on March 3, 2016 in Austin, TX.

Debbie graduated from Rock Island High School in 1972. She worked as a Paralegal at Deere and Co. for 15 years retiring in 2016. After retirement, she learned to play the organ and loved cooking, baking, gardening and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; son, Jeff Kaller, Austin, TX; mother, Audrey Drake, Rock Island; step-son, Shawn (Bailey) Sullivan, Blue Grass; step-daughter, Shannon (Bill) Marburger, San Antonio, TX and sisters, Sandy (Gregg) Spriet, Rock Island and Diana Ferris, Eldridge. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Drake and brother, David Drake.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

Published in Quad-City Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now