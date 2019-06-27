Harry M. Sandoval

January 16, 1926-June 24, 2019

SILVIS-Funeral services for Harry M. Sandoval,93, of Silvis, IL, will be 10:00 am Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL, where a rosary will be recited at 3 pm. Mr. Sandoval died Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.

Harry was born January 16, 1926, in Silvis, IL, the son of Joseph and Carmen Morales Sandoval.

At age 17, Harry enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served on the USS Richard P. Leary during some of the most fierce naval victories of World War II. Those included 8 battles in the South Pacific from 1944 to 1946: Saipan, Tinian, Peleliu, Philippines, Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Tokyo Bay. In recent years he loved to tell the tales of his military experience; explaining in great detail to his beloved family members, friends and neighbors. Everyone listened with awe and respect. In 2009, Harry attended one of the first Quad City Honor Flights to Washington DC. He considered it a highlight of his life.

Harry worked for International Harvester for 41 years, retiring in 1988. He went on to work as a driver for the Milan Auction for 22 years.

He had the heart of warrior with a loving soft spot for his son, granddaughters and great granddaughters. Harry will also be remembered for his sharing of food. He loved to cook and give it away for all to enjoy.

Survivors include son, Harry David (Paula) Sandoval, Davenport, IA; granddaughters, Shauna (Todd) Fah, Springville, IA, and Amanda (Doug) Curless, East Moline; great granddaughters, Madisyn, Bailey,and Allisyn Fah, Aubrey Osborne, and Lily Curless; siblings, Rufina Guerrero, East Moline, Oscar (Sally) Sandoval, East Moline, Charlie (Ruby) Sandoval, East Moline, Mary (Phillip) Garza, East Moline, Joseph "Moe"(Rita) Sandoval, Silvis, and Fred (Pauline) Sandoval, Nashville, TN; his companion of 41 years, Carol "Bunnie" Lawrence, Bettendorf, IA; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, infant twins, Peter and John Sandoval, Ruben (Ramona) Sandoval, William "Willie" Sandoval, Valencia Garcia, and Alfonse Sandoval; brother-in-law, Roy Guerrero.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

