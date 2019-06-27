Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Silvis, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Sandoval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry M. Sandoval


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry M. Sandoval

January 16, 1926-June 24, 2019

SILVIS-Funeral services for Harry M. Sandoval,93, of Silvis, IL, will be 10:00 am Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL, where a rosary will be recited at 3 pm. Mr. Sandoval died Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.

Harry was born January 16, 1926, in Silvis, IL, the son of Joseph and Carmen Morales Sandoval.

At age 17, Harry enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served on the USS Richard P. Leary during some of the most fierce naval victories of World War II. Those included 8 battles in the South Pacific from 1944 to 1946: Saipan, Tinian, Peleliu, Philippines, Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Tokyo Bay. In recent years he loved to tell the tales of his military experience; explaining in great detail to his beloved family members, friends and neighbors. Everyone listened with awe and respect. In 2009, Harry attended one of the first Quad City Honor Flights to Washington DC. He considered it a highlight of his life.

Harry worked for International Harvester for 41 years, retiring in 1988. He went on to work as a driver for the Milan Auction for 22 years.

He had the heart of warrior with a loving soft spot for his son, granddaughters and great granddaughters. Harry will also be remembered for his sharing of food. He loved to cook and give it away for all to enjoy.

Survivors include son, Harry David (Paula) Sandoval, Davenport, IA; granddaughters, Shauna (Todd) Fah, Springville, IA, and Amanda (Doug) Curless, East Moline; great granddaughters, Madisyn, Bailey,and Allisyn Fah, Aubrey Osborne, and Lily Curless; siblings, Rufina Guerrero, East Moline, Oscar (Sally) Sandoval, East Moline, Charlie (Ruby) Sandoval, East Moline, Mary (Phillip) Garza, East Moline, Joseph "Moe"(Rita) Sandoval, Silvis, and Fred (Pauline) Sandoval, Nashville, TN; his companion of 41 years, Carol "Bunnie" Lawrence, Bettendorf, IA; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, infant twins, Peter and John Sandoval, Ruben (Ramona) Sandoval, William "Willie" Sandoval, Valencia Garcia, and Alfonse Sandoval; brother-in-law, Roy Guerrero.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now