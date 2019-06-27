Jacklyn "Jackie" M Lawson,

March 2, 1955-June 23, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Jacklyn "Jackie" M Lawson, 64, of Blue Grass, passed away June 23, 2019 at Clarissa Cook Hospice Care, Bettendorf IA.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jackie was born March 2, 1955, the daughter of Willard and Nora Horton. She married Ray Lawson May 12, 2008. Jackie had a heart of gold. Her smile could light up a room. Jackie worked for the Davenport Police Department as a parking enforcement officer for 35 years. In her younger years she enjoyed riding horses. She loved to spend time with family and friends and enjoyed watching her favorite tv shows.

Jackie is survived by her father, Willard Horton; husband, Ray Lawson; daughter, Brandi (Johann) Vesper; stepchildren, Mike (Desirae) Lawson, Mark Lawson (Samantha Greiner), Jason (Anna) Lawson; brother, Jimmy Spears and sister Tami Stewart; grandchildren, Alyssa, Zach (Michelle), Justis (Anna) and Bridget; 11 step grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her mother, Nora and stepfather Dan Spears, brothers, Daniel "Butch" Spears and Derek Spears; sisters, Jamie, Penny and Lucy.

