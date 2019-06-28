Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Wallace "Wally" Warren III


1940 - 2019
Wallace "Wally" Warren III Obituary

Wallace A. "Wally" Warren III

February 21, 1940-June 26, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services for Wallace A. "Wally" Warren III, 79, of Bettendorf, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Thank the Seals or to the Veterans Administration Medical Centers.

Wally died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Wallace Alburn Warren III was born on February 21, 1940 in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Evys (Johnson) and Wallace A. Warren, Jr. He attended the University of New Mexico and joined the Army and served 16 years, earning the rank of Captain. During his service, he did two tours of duty in Vietnam, and was a nuclear weapons ordinance specialist. He earned many medals including the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged in 1977.

He was united in marriage to Mary T. (Mall) Christman on September 24, 1977 in Davenport.

Following his service, he worked for the Department of Defense as a contractor, in car sales in the Quad Cities, selling men's clothing, and was the face of the gun counter and at K&K Hardware in Bettendorf.

Wally was a simple and principled man. He enjoyed golf, "choir practice" on Friday nights, motorcycle rides, and was an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary; children: Anthony Warren, Jeffery (Stacey) Christman, William (Lori Culp) Christman; grandchildren: Brooke, Avery, Jack, Daniel, Katherine, and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on June 28, 2019
