Damon L. Pursell

April 30, 1942-June 26, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Damon L. Pursell, 77, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.

Services are 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Damon was born April 30, 1942 in Blandinsville, Ill., a son of Joseph and Edith Kreps Pursell. He graduated from Northwestern High School, Sciota, Ill., Class of 1960. He married Wanda N. Stephens on August 10, 1962 in Rock Island.

Damon retired in 2004 from Lafarge Corp., Buffalo, after 35 years of service. In retirement, he was served as a crossing guard and worked at the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island.

He was a member of First Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island. Damon was a 30-year member and Troop Leader of Troop 213 Boy Scouts. He also was a volunteer Hunter Safety instructor for 20 years, and former member of the Rock Island Conservation Club. Some of his favorite times were spent hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Wanda, of Rock Island; children, Gregory Pursell, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Christopher (Suzanna) Pursell, Milan, Ill., and Leslie (Jim) Krup, Rock Island; grandchildren, Derek, Alaysia, Damon, Gianna, Kenyon, Kassi and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Blake and Zoey; brothers, Jerry (Kaye) Pursell, Jack (Janna) Pursell and Brad (Cheryl) Pursell; sisters, Phyllis (Richard) Rowland, Renee (Robert) Hainline and Tama (Keith) Russell; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Damon was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Irene Pursell; sister, Jolene Pursell; daughter-in-law, Misty Pursell; and father-in-law, J.W. Stephens.

