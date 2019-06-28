Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Kahl Home
6701 Jersey Ridge Road
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:15 AM
Kahl Home
6701 Jersey Ridge Road
Davenport, IA
Leeora S. Loncarich


1919 - 2019
Leeora S. Loncarich Obituary

Leeora S. Loncarich

December 8, 1919-June 26, 2019

BETTENDORF-Leeora Sadie Loncarich, 99, of Bettendorf, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 in the chapel at the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to mass. Memorials may be made to the . Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Leeora was born December 8, 1919 in Walcott, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Sadie (Koeppe) Lantau. On February 28, 1947, she married James Loncarich. He preceded her in death October 29, 1998.

Leeora was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, dominos, and Bingo. Leeora was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She especially cherished her time spent with family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Anthony (Julie) Loncarich of Davenport, Jerald Loncarich of Bettendorf, Thomas (Carol) Loncarich of Canton, Georgia, Patricia Loncarich of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and David (Anna) Loncarich of Bettendorf; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Lantau.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and George Mitchell; grandchildren, Steven and James Mitchell; great-grandchild, Ciaran Brady; sister, Arlene Blessing; and brothers, Harry, Eldred, and Robert Lantau.

Online condolences may be made to Leeora's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 28, 2019
