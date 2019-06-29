Alice L. Roling

December 29, 1960-June 26, 2019

CLINTON-Alice L. Roling, 58 of Clinton passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center – Clinton.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Monday July 1, 2019 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until the service hour both at the funeral home – Clinton. Her urn will be buried in the Oakland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Alice Leslie Brackemyer was born December 29, 1960, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Kehn) Brackemyer. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1979. She married Larry Roling on December 26, 1987 in Clinton, Iowa.

Alice worked for Ralston Nestle Purina as a data steward since 1987; she was planning to retire this year. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed bowling, but mostly she enjoyed time spent with her family especially her grandson Xander.

She is survived by her husband Larry Roling of Clinton; four children: Ethan (Skylar) Roling of Davenport, Hunter Roling of Clinton, Payton (Kyle McLuckie) Roling of Clinton and Mariah (Brandon) Buckner of Des Moines, Iowa; one grandchild: Xander Buckner; four siblings: Robert (Shelley) Brackemyer of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Vickie (Steve) Raines of Clinton, Peggy (Dave) Mathiesen of Loveland, Colorado and Sandy (Paul) Flota of Clinton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Calvin.

Memorial may be made to the .