Zaion Ren Huber

June 24, 2019-June 25, 2019

ANNAWAN-Zaion Ren Huber, born June 24, 2019, beloved son of Matthew and Jillian (Kidd) Huber, of Annawan, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by his amazing doctor and parents, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Although his time on earth was brief, he will be remembered in his family's hearts forever. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Annawan Fairview Methodist Church (off Route 78, south of Annawan). Pastor Dan Wright will officiate.

Those left to cherish the memory of Zaion include his loving parents, Matthew and Jillian (Kidd) Huber, Annawan; brothers, Jaton, Paxon, Madon; paternal grandparents, Brent (Dena) Huber, Kewanee; maternal grandparents, Chris Kidd, Annawan, Tom Kidd, Kewanee; paternal great-grandparents, Judith Kopp, Kewanee, Janet Huber, Kewanee; aunts, Mandy (Tia Thompson) Huber, Kewanee, Malerie (Chad) Schmidt, Galva; uncles, Ryan Kidd (Jessica Epperson),Oxford, FL, Jason (Carla) Kidd, Annawan; cousins, Khloe, Kalan, and Kohen Kidd, and Brylee Schmidt, along with many other extended family members and close friends.

The family appreciates all the prayers and concerns extended. Memorials may be directed to the Zaion Ren Huber MZaion Ren Huberemorial Fund.

Zaion was welcomed into heaven by his Papa Dean (Kopp) and many other loving family members and friends. They will continue to hold him until we will meet him again.

