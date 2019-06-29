Home

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St
Burlington, IA 52601
(319) 752-2828
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St
Burlington, IA 52601
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St
Burlington, IA 52601
Milton Keith Foley

Milton Keith Foley Obituary

Milton Keith Foley

June 6, 2019

BURLINGTON-Milton Keith Foley, 94, of Burlington, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Burlington.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The memorial service for Mr. Foley will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Prugh~Thielen following the service.

A memorial has been established for St. Mary's Baptist Cemetery, St.Mary's, Illinois

Published in Quad-City Times on June 29, 2019
