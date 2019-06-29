Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Dennis E. Humphries Sr.

Dennis E. Humphries Sr. Obituary

Dennis E. Humphries Sr.

June 25, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral Services for Dennis E. Humphries, Sr., 66, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Monday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Dennis passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Memorials may be made to the family. Those left to honor Dennis's memory include his son, Chad Hallmann, Bettendorf and 4 grandchildren. For full obituary, visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on June 29, 2019
