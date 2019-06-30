Kathleen E. Engling

December 17, 1943-June 27, 2019

BETTENDORF-Kathleen Elizabeth Engling, 75, a resident of Bettendorf, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Private family burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Public Library.

Kathleen was born December 17, 1943 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Eloise (Glazer) Holzer. On June 1, 1963, she married Leon C. Engling.

Kathy enjoyed watching hummingbirds during wine time in the afternoons, and playing games with her grandchildren. She was a voracious reader. Kathy's greatest love was being with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Leon; children, Tracy (Michael) Robinson of Bettendorf, Ellen Stacey of Bettendorf, Amy Jo (Jeff) Kramer of Madison, Wisconsin, Carrie Engling of Bettendorf, and Aaron (Lesley) Engling of Lake in the Hills, Illinois; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Genesis Hospice, especially Betsy and Amanda, for the excellent care given to Kathy.

