Lucille D. "Becky" Siefers

February 25, 1931-June 28, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille D. "Becky" Siefers, 88, of Bettendorf, will be 9a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 4 until 6p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with a prayer service offered at 4p.m. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or St. John Vianney.

Mrs. Siefers died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Bickford Cottage, Davenport.

Lucille Kehoe was born on February 25, 1931 in Davenport, the sixth of eight daughters born to Joseph and Edice (Farrah) Kehoe. She was united in marriage to Elmer J. Siefers in 1950 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1985.

Becky graduated from Augustana College with a degree in accounting in 1966 at the age of 35. She was a certified public accountant and was a member of the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants. Becky volunteered for the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library and the Genesis Auxiliary where she helped with the installation of lifeline units. Becky enjoyed following the stock market.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: John (Carolyn) Siefers, Loveland, Colorado, Cindy (John) Siefers Dykema, Bettendorf, and Dianne Siefers, Davenport, grandchildren: Joseph Siefers, Jersey City, New Jersey, Caitlin (A.J.) Van Natta, Winter Garden, Florida, and Logan Dykema, Centennial, Colorado; sisters, Joan Siefers, and Helen Christopher, both of Davenport, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Charlotte Smith, Kaye Ovesen, Rosemary Siefers, Elinor Hild, and Elaine Dick. May they rest in peace.

