James E. Green October 19, 1953-June 30, 2019 LONG GROVE, IA-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for James (Jim) E. Green, 65, a resident of Long Grove will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 16550 – 290th Street, Long Grove, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Ann's and one hour prior to services the day of the funeral. Jim passed away Sunday, June 30th at his home surrounded by family following a courageous twenty-month battle with Glioblastoma IV, a brain cancer. James Eric Green was born October 19, 1953 in Anamosa, Iowa the son of Ted and Phyllis (Erickson) Green. He graduated from North Scott High School in 1972. He was united in marriage to Chris Ehrecke on June 6, 1975 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Davenport. Jim worked at ALCOA in the mechanical maintenance department for 38 years, retiring in 2011. Jim Green was a family man and a man of the community, serving on the Long Grove Fire Department for 22 years and most recently he volunteered for Gateway Redevelopment Group saving Davenport's abandoned historic structures. Jim was proud and privileged to help maintain the long-time traditions of the 1851 family farm, Maplewood, in Northeast Iowa, which included making maple syrup, summer days in the creek, and countless family gatherings over the years. Jim loved family and treasured his wife, children, and grandchildren. He made friends wherever he went in all that he did. Jim will be remembered for his acts of kindness, humor, and unique personality. He was always ready to serve and support, especially in helping others find and maintain their sobriety, which he personally embraced for 34 years. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Chris Green; and their children, Christopher (Jenny) Green, McKinney, TX, Emily (J.B.) Ruiz, Eldridge, Gabriella Green, Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Addyson, Emma and Aubree Green, Jackson, Jameson and Eleanor Ruiz; his mother, Phyllis Green, Cedar Falls, IA; his siblings, Bill Green, Ossian, IA, Fred (Robyn) Green, Minneapolis, MN, Joe (Trina) Green, Lena, IL, and Pat (Louis) Beck, Buckingham, Iowa. Jim was preceded in death by his great-niece Isabel Green, father, K. Ted Green, nephew, Joe Green, Jr., sister-in-law, Marilyn Green, and brother-in-law, John VanMaanen. The family would like to thank Drs. Schreck, Galey, Rajput, Sy, Ridenour, Monga, Greenlee, and their dedicated and loving staff. Novocure/Optune personnel also helped extend Jim's life during this battle and we will be forever grateful. Genesis Hospice was an invaluable help in getting our family through this last week. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann's Church, Long Grove Fire Department, or Gateway Redevelopment Group. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.