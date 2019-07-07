Phyllis Rich

May 15, 1927-June 21, 2019

SARASOTA, FL-Services for Phyllis Rich of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, were held on June 26 at the Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences in Sarasota. Mrs. Rich died at her home on June 21, 2019.

Phyllis Jeanne Sherman was born on May 15, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Morris and Kate Sherman. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, she attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she was affiliated with Sigma Delta Tau sorority. She married Sheldon Kaufman on January 8, 1950 in Des Moines.

She worked as a realtor in Bettendorf for 27 years with Mel Foster Co., and later as a mortgage broker with First City Mortgage. Her volunteer activities included transcribing textbooks into Braille for blind students, and serving as President of Temple Emanuel Sisterhood in Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sheldon Kaufman in 2000, and by her husband Norman Rich in 2018. She is survived by her daughters Shellie (John) Abel and Lori (Jon) Siegel, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Donations in her memory may be directed to the Louise Light Tikkun Olam Fund at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, Iowa 52803.