Judith C. Wiegle

July 11, 1960-June 29, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Judith C. Wiegle, 58, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo, IL. Reverend Stephen Mueller will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Edford Township, IL. A visitation will be held from 9 - 11:00 a.m. at the church, immediately before the service. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be left to the Judith Wiegle Memorial Fund.

Judith was born on July 11, 1960, the daughter of Donald and Faye (Johnson) Piepho, in Aurora, IL. She graduated from Valley Lutheran High School, in Chicago, and Williams Woods College in Missouri. She received a Veterinarian Tech certification from Central Community College. She married John Wiegle, III at Concordia Lutheran Church, on January 1, 1983. Judith was a teacher in the Vet Tech program at Muscatine Community College. She was a veterinary technician at Riverside Animal Hospital, Muscatine and Another Way Veterinary Care office, Davenport, IA. Judith loved and cared for all animals. She also helped others with their animals. She trained dogs for agility events. She loved music.

Those left to remember Judith include her husband, John; daughters, Emilie (Jim) Glaw of Geneseo, and Elizabeth (Seth) Andrews, of East Moline; son, Ethan, of Ames, IA; grandson, Jonathan Glaw; mother, Faye Piepho, of Geneseo; and sisters, Donna (Jack) Holdridge, and Nancy (Steve) Edgars, all of Seattle, WA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald.

