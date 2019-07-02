Elizabeth W. Hocker Englehart February 6, 1920-June 28, 2019 NEW ALBANY, IN-Elizabeth W. Hocker Englehart, 99 years of age, died Friday June 28, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born February 6, 1920 in Grantsburg, Indiana to the late William and Maude Marie (Wright) Jones. Beth grew up in Grantsburg, Indiana and later Corydon, Indiana. She was a graduate of DePauw University. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She married the late Clifton Montgomery Hocker and together they raised their three children in Davenport, Iowa. She later married Richard Englehart who preceded her in death. Beth was an avid bridge player and achieved Gold Life Master Status in Duplicate Bridge, a feat that gratified her. Beth loved to be in family euchre competitions! Like her father she was a lifelong member of the Republican Party. She and her husband, Richard, were very active members of the Iowa Republican Party and were heavily involved in getting George H. W. Bush nominated and elected POTUS. Beth proudly displayed a picture of her greeting President Bush along side of Air Force One at the Quad City airport. Beth was also involved in the Quad City Junior League and loved to volunteer. She won several blue ribbons in the Scott County, Iowa Fair for her crab apple jelly, which delighted her. Beth was a member of St. Francis of the Fields Episcopal Church in Louisville, Kentucky. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include: three children; Elizabeth Buckles (Tim), C.M. Hocker Jr. M.D. (Janna), and Julia DeSilvio (Gregg); six grandchildren: Courtney M. Souza (Michelle), Anna E. Hunt (Clark), Wm. Adam Hocker (Marion), Katherine DeSilvio, Lindsey DeSilvio and Mary Katherine Kosinski (Abby); four great-granddaughters: Ella and Layla Souza, Lou Camille Hocker-Duvert, and Dylan Rose Hunt; nephews: Carl E. Dillman, Jr. (Nancy), Linden Roberts; nieces: Margie Gray Walts (Terry), Jane Geswein, Ernestine Barnes; great-niece: Judie King; and Beth's loving companion, E.J. Schickli. Cremation was chosen and burial will be held in Grantsburg Cemetery in Crawford County, Indiana next to her parents. A Memorial reception and Service will be held with the location, date and time to be announced. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Floyd County Animal Rescue League at www.floydcountyanimals.org or to Hosparus Southern Indiana at www.hosparus.org Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net.