Maurice "Coon" Thomas Gavin

September 22, 1933-June 28, 2019

ALEDO - Maurice "Coon" Thomas Gavin, 85, formerly of East Moline, died June 28, 2019, in Aledo.

No visitation or funeral services will be held per his wishes.

He was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Temple Hill, Iowa, son of Basil and Florence (Orr) Gavin. He received his education at Temple Hill Schools and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Temple Hill. Maurice was never married and had no children. He was employed as an ironworker, and was initiated into the Ironworkers Local 89 in August 1961. He transferred to Local 111 in August 1981 and retired in October 2000. He was a veteran and participated in the Golden Glove boxing tournament.

Surviving are his sisters, Joanne Recker of Hopkinton, Iowa, and Maureen Hayes of Glendora, Calif., along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Allan, Richard and Pat Gavin; and a sister, Janie Stanton.