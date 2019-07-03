Elaine F. Wehrle

December 16, 1932-July 1, 2019

DAVENPORT-Elaine F. Wehrle, 86, of Davenport, IA passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Grant Cemetery, Rome, IA. Memorials may be made to Grant Cemetery.

Elaine was born the daughter of Raymond and Lillie (Schreiner) Schoene, and twin sister of Eleanor Timmerman, on December 16, 1932 in Lee County, IA. She was united in marriage to Richard Wehrle on April 15, 1956 in Burlington, IA.

Elaine loved spending time with her family and loved to travel, especially to California to visit her daughter. She would also go with family to Vegas and other casinos. Elaine made the best cinnamon rolls and enjoyed baking cookies and sweets for her children. She enjoyed being outdoors and going camping and fishing. In her younger years she loved to knit, sew and read. She was also a member of Central Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Richard; children, Philip (Sue) Wehrle, Linda (Carl) Koos and Todd (Deb) Wehrle; grandchildren: Shylah (Mike) Lenahan, Stacy Wehrle, Stephanie (Jeff) Silva, Amanda (Chase) Koos-Freitas, Brooke (Matthew) Keck, Chelsea Wehrle, Jessica Wehrle and Eric Wehrle; great grandchildren: Noah Lenahan, Brady Lenahan, Ayden Silva, Mason Silva, Lillie Silva and Dedric Koos; and siblings, Robert Schoene and Darlene Kinyoun.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Mark Wehrle, daughter-in-law, Carla Wehrle, grandson Lucas Wehrle, three brothers and two sisters.